Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres is a Canadian mortgage brokerage network founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario. The company operates as a franchise-based platform, bringing together independently licensed mortgage professionals under a unified brand. By combining the reach of a national organization with the local expertise of its brokers, Dominion Lending Centres aims to simplify the mortgage process for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and investors seeking commercial financing solutions.

The firm’s core business activities center on residential and commercial mortgage origination.

