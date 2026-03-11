Kate Dehoff Sells 1,433 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $14,186.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 160,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,979.70. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 2,193 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $22,478.25.

On Friday, February 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $84,365.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $160,888.85.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $11,351.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $141,638.84.

JOBY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,647,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,829,979. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.59. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Joby’s First FAA-Conforming Aircraft Takes Flight

Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Positive Sentiment: Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Joby Aviation’s eIPP Wins And Uber Launches Put Commercial Path In Focus

Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Positive Sentiment: FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Flying taxis could soon take flight as FAA green-lights tests in 26 states

FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap)

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap) Negative Sentiment: Archer Aviation filed a countersuit accusing Joby of concealing ties to China and misclassifying imports; allegations raise potential regulatory, procurement, and reputational risks that could complicate certification, government contracting, or supplier scrutiny — watch legal developments and any SEC or government inquiries. Air-taxi maker Archer accuses rival Joby of illegal China ties

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

