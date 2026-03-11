Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.2313 and last traded at $4.11. 6,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.0675.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is a Japanese entertainment conglomerate established in 2004 through the merger of video‐game pioneer Sega Corporation and pachinko‐machine specialist Sammy Corporation. The company engages in the development, production and distribution of consumer video games, pachinko/pachislot machines and amusement park facilities. Headquartered in Tokyo, Sega Sammy serves markets across Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

In its video‐game segment, Sega Sammy develops, publishes and distributes titles for console, PC, arcade and mobile platforms.

