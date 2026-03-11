Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $22,478.25 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,193 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $22,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,844. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,433 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $14,186.70.

On Friday, February 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $84,365.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $160,888.85.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,076 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $11,351.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 8,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $85,873.12.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $141,638.84.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 24,647,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,829,979. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.59. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

Positive Sentiment: Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Joby’s First FAA-Conforming Aircraft Takes Flight

Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Positive Sentiment: Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Joby Aviation’s eIPP Wins And Uber Launches Put Commercial Path In Focus

Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Positive Sentiment: FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Flying taxis could soon take flight as FAA green-lights tests in 26 states

FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap)

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap) Negative Sentiment: Archer Aviation filed a countersuit accusing Joby of concealing ties to China and misclassifying imports; allegations raise potential regulatory, procurement, and reputational risks that could complicate certification, government contracting, or supplier scrutiny — watch legal developments and any SEC or government inquiries. Air-taxi maker Archer accuses rival Joby of illegal China ties

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

