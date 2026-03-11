FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Price Down 21% – Time to Sell?

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 21% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 66,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

About FIBRA Macquarie México

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

FIBRA Macquarie México is a Mexican real estate investment trust (FIBRA) that acquires, develops and manages income-producing properties across Mexico. Structured under Mexico’s FIBRA regime, the trust focuses on generating stable, long-term rental income through a diversified portfolio of industrial, office and retail assets. Its core business activities include property sourcing, asset management, tenant relations and lease administration, all overseen by Macquarie Asset Management.

The trust’s portfolio spans key economic regions in Mexico, including the Mexico City metropolitan area, the Bajío region, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

