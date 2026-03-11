Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 and last traded at GBX 193.50. Approximately 320,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 261,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.

Fintel Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 49,333 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £119,879.19. Also, insider Phil Smith bought 34,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 per share, for a total transaction of £74,968.08. Insiders have bought a total of 320,114 shares of company stock valued at $75,548,187 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions. We serve our customers through three core divisions:

The Intermediary Services division provides technology, compliance, and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses through a comprehensive membership model.

Featured Articles

