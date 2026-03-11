Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 21,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Bogota Financial worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

