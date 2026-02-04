iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Aspen Capital Management LLC

Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.4% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

