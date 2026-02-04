Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

