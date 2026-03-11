Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2026 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.50 to $23.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Core Scientific was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Core Scientific had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Core Scientific had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – Core Scientific was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.