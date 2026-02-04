Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Position Raised by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 55.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 1.06% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 838.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 17.8%

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

