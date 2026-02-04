Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.6%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 96.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 202.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 348,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 233,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,573,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 205,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 132.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

