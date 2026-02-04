Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Bank of America

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America to $520.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.94.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.8%

Lumentum stock opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,400. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More.

Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More.

Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More.

Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More.

Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain potential risk factors — the stock is trading at a high P/E and the company carries meaningful debt (investors should weigh growth/guidance vs. high multiple and D/E). (Background data: P/E and D/E metrics provided in trading summary.)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

