Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $182.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $182,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.