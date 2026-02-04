Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.