Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $509,000 in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2,020.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $578.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,700.88. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $257,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

