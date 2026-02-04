Payne Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,072 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Payne Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $692.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $689.84 and its 200 day moving average is $670.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $759.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

