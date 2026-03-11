Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MST)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

MST traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 396,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,801. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

