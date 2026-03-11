PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 101.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 846,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.96 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 41.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

