SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) were up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 74,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 19,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get SOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOS

SOS Trading Down 0.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SOS Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 315,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.65% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited is a China-based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of water treatment, glycol and surfactant products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions for industrial, municipal and household applications. Its core mission is to address water conservation and pollution control challenges while supporting downstream industries with essential chemical inputs.

The company’s primary offerings include a range of water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants and scale inhibitors designed for use in power plants, petrochemical facilities, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.