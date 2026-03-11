ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $29,960.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $29,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,840. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 2.1%

ReposiTrak stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 107,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $149.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

