Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.3090, with a volume of 1416786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIST

Vista Energy Trading Down 7.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth $28,499,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 550,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 429,740 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,227,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 102.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 766,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 387,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.