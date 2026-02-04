AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,331 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 157.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 317,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,481,000 after purchasing an additional 452,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Revvity by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

More Revvity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and raised guidance — Revvity reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 (ahead of estimates) and revenue of $772.06M, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.35–$5.45 and revenue guidance near $3.0B. These results and guidance are the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 beats and raised guidance — Revvity reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 (ahead of estimates) and revenue of $772.06M, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.35–$5.45 and revenue guidance near $3.0B. These results and guidance are the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $124 and maintained a Buy — a sizable upside projection (~23% from current levels) that likely supports buying interest. TD Cowen PT Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $124 and maintained a Buy — a sizable upside projection (~23% from current levels) that likely supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $110 with an Equal Weight rating — another upward revision reinforcing the post-earnings re-rating. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $110 with an Equal Weight rating — another upward revision reinforcing the post-earnings re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target modestly to $105 but kept a Neutral rating — a smaller upgrade that tempers some upside expectations. JPMorgan Note

JPMorgan raised its target modestly to $105 but kept a Neutral rating — a smaller upgrade that tempers some upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and momentum screens (Zacks, Benzinga) are flagging Revvity as a momentum/upgrade name after the print, which can attract short-term flows and momentum traders. Zacks Momentum Piece

Analyst write-ups and momentum screens (Zacks, Benzinga) are flagging Revvity as a momentum/upgrade name after the print, which can attract short-term flows and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed on valuation — Seeking Alpha and DCF-focused pieces note the stock is “close to a buy” but point to valuation/DCF gaps, suggesting upside may be contingent on sustained execution. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Analyst commentary is mixed on valuation — Seeking Alpha and DCF-focused pieces note the stock is “close to a buy” but point to valuation/DCF gaps, suggesting upside may be contingent on sustained execution. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcripts and call highlights are available for deeper diligence — read the company’s prepared remarks and slides for segment-level drivers and margin outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Revvity Trading Down 5.8%

RVTY opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $124.82.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.