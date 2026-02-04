SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DFAI stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.