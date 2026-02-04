Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $62,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.0% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

