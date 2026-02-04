Short Interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Expands By 24.0%

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,429,140 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 13,247,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,516,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,516,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, CAO David J. Borges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $369,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omeros by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 46.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 113.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 897,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.44. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

