Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $13.7340. Approximately 3,668,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,767,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRML shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

