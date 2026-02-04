Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 121,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 48,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.

