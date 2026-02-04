Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $264.40 and last traded at $256.2870. 120,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,322,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $325.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.23.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.