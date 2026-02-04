498,154 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,878,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.31% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,476 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

SPSC stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

