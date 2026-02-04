Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,624,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,984. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

