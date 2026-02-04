Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

OTCMKTS SPPJY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sappi currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

