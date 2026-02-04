National Pension Service Acquires 11,399 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $2,387,561.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.