Chubb’s (CB) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.90.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $19.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.91. The company had a trading volume of 968,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.11. Chubb has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $333.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Chubb reported $7.52 EPS (vs. consensus ~$6.33) and revenue of $2.08B, with revenue +8.9% YoY; the beat and solid margins/ROE are the primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat: Chubb earnings press release

Q4 results beat estimates — Chubb reported $7.52 EPS (vs. consensus ~$6.33) and revenue of $2.08B, with revenue +8.9% YoY; the beat and solid margins/ROE are the primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM raised its price target to $360 and maintained a Buy — the largest upside among recent actions (~10% above the prevailing price), reinforcing bullish sentiment. Roth MKM target raise

Roth MKM raised its price target to $360 and maintained a Buy — the largest upside among recent actions (~10% above the prevailing price), reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI nudged its target to $347 and keeps an Outperform — another supportive analyst call, albeit a smaller incremental upgrade. Benzinga: Evercore ISI raises target

Evercore ISI nudged its target to $347 and keeps an Outperform — another supportive analyst call, albeit a smaller incremental upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $330 but retained a Neutral rating — a modest lift to the target that signals limited conviction for a larger rerating. MarketScreener: JPMorgan target update

JPMorgan raised its target to $330 but retained a Neutral rating — a modest lift to the target that signals limited conviction for a larger rerating. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler issued a Hold — shows some analysts are reserving judgment despite the beat, so not all coverage turned bullish. Globe & Mail: Piper Sandler Hold

Piper Sandler issued a Hold — shows some analysts are reserving judgment despite the beat, so not all coverage turned bullish. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note ROE sustainability questions — some stories highlight whether Chubb can maintain elevated ROE levels long term, which could cap valuation expansion if concerns persist. Investing.com: ROE sustainability question

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.