Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 33.500-35.000 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 9.6%
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $96.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,100.02. 3,449,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,347. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,054.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.81.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,268,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS and revenue well above consensus, driven by volume growth. Eli Lilly sees 2026 profit above estimates on weight‑loss drug demand
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 guidance above Street estimates (revenue and profit outlook), signaling confidence in continued GLP‑1 growth. Eli Lilly blows past quarterly estimates, posts strong outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales soar
- Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster drug momentum: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales doubled/grew triple digits in Q4 — primary driver of the beat and future cash flow expectations. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock: Strong Earnings Beat Sends Shares Soaring on Weight-Loss Drug Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity & pipeline investments: a $3.5B injectable manufacturing site and partnerships/biotech deals expand long‑term production and R&D optionality. Eli Lilly plans $3.5B injectable manufacturing site in Pennsylvania
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic M&A/partnerships (Seamless Therapeutics, Veradermics, Zonsen) diversify pipeline beyond GLP‑1s — positive long term but not immediate EPS drivers. Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted rising R&D and capacity spending could compress near‑term margins despite top‑line strength — monitor guidance vs. actual margins. Eli Lilly Q4 Preview: Wall St Sees Revenue Beat On Weight-Loss Heft But R&D Costs Could Drag Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and pricing pressures: Novo Nordisk’s warning and aggressive Wegovy pill launch have hammered sector sentiment and raised concerns about future pricing and share dynamics. Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock: CEO’s Warning Sends Shares Into Freefall
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. pricing pressure (policy and payer negotiations) remains a material risk that could limit margin upside even as volumes grow. Eli Lilly Profit Rises as Weight-Loss Drug Demand Surges
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
