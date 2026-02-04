Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 33.500-35.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $96.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,100.02. 3,449,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,347. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,054.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.81.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,268,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.