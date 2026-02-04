Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.210-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.2 billion-$27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.1 billion. Flex also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.890 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 1,715,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Flex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,538. This represents a 14.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,639. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 63.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

