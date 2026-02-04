Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 14,888 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $585,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $484,417.13. The trade was a 54.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $166,976.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,890.10. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,970 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,049,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

