Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

TGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $309.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 77.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 253,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

