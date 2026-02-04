Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

