Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Position Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $77,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

