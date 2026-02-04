Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,447 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 11,764 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 904,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 250,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk. SPYC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

