AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and traded as low as $46.03. AXA shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 93,006 shares.

AXA Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

AXA Company Profile

AXA is a French multinational insurance and asset management group headquartered in Paris. The company provides a broad range of insurance and financial protection products for individuals, professionals and corporate clients, and its shares are listed in Europe with American depositary receipts trading on U.S. OTC markets under the symbol AXAHY. AXA operates through a network of distributors including agents, brokers and bancassurance partners to deliver life, health, property & casualty and retirement solutions.

Core business activities include life and savings products, personal and commercial property & casualty insurance, health and protection coverages, and asset management services delivered through its investment arm.

