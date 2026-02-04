Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSO

Pearson Trading Down 7.7%

Institutional Trading of Pearson

NYSE PSO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Pearson has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $11,546,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 10,532.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.