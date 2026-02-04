Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $47.14

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.1429.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Zacks Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $585,247.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,417.13. This represents a 54.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $166,976.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,890.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,970. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $16,105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

