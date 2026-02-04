Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $60.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 16,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.