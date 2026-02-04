Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $686.3740 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,615,154.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,614.32. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,772 shares of company stock worth $14,605,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,949,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,188,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 832,929 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 642,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 217,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 527,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (NYSE: WMS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

See Also

