Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $6.2538 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.4%
RGA opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $231.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.
RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reinsurance Group of America
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.