Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $6.2538 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.4%

RGA opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $231.92.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.