Amtech Systems (ASYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Amtech Systems stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

Featured Stories

