Philip Morris International (PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $10.3958 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

