Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $948.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $893.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.